Potawatomi Casino Hotel Announces Tejano America Fest as Part of Concert Series

Milwaukee is set to sizzle this summer with the Tejano America Fest 2024, part of the Potawatomi Casino Hotel’s summer concert series, Potawatomi Amplified, presented by Sysco. This two-day celebration of Tejano music will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 and run through Sunday, July 28, 2024. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 12, at paysbig.com/amp.

Tejano America Fest 2024 is the second of three concerts in the Potawatomi Amplified series, following Snoop Dogg’s performance on June 15. The festival is organized by INGEÑUITY, known for producing the Vegas Tejano Takeover.

Ramon Ayala and Duelo are among the festival’s headliners. Fans can also look forward to performances by Bobby Pulido, Selena Dreaming of You Tribute featuring Mariapaula and Jennifer Peña. The event will be hosted by legendary actor Edward James Olmos and J.Lo Tribute artist Connie P.

Concert-goers will enjoy the outdoor venue located in the former Cargill lot, just west of the casino. The site offers a variety of seating options, and refreshments will be available from food and beer trucks provided by Zócalo Food Truck Park. Drink wristbands can be purchased in advance at Potawatomi Provisions on the second level of the casino. Parking is convenient with a free structure offering over 4,500 spots, and VIP parking and a rideshare lane will also be available.

“Vaqueros y vaqueras, get your botas ready for two days of Tejano at Potawatomi Amplified,” said Dominic Ortiz, CEO/GM of Potawatomi Casino Hotel. “We’ll feature some of the largest acts from the Tejano music scene and I’m ecstatic about bringing these Tejano icons to not only Milwaukee, but to Potawatomi. I think this will be a big hit.”

Headliner Ramon Ayala, known as the “El Rey del Accordeon” (King of the Accordion), is a towering figure in Norteño music. Since rising to fame in the ’60s with Los Relámpagos del Norte, Ayala has enjoyed a prolific career with his band Ramón Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte, recording over 100 albums and earning multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. His tour “El Principio de un Final” (The Beginning of an End) continues to captivate audiences in 2024.

Duelo, one of the most celebrated Norteno bands from South Texas, will also perform. Founded in 1996 by Oscar Iván Treviño and Dimas López, Duelo has a dedicated fan base in both the U.S. and Mexico, regularly performing to sold-out crowds and earning numerous award nominations, including Billboard Awards, Premios Oye and the Latin Grammys. In 2012, Duelo made history at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, breaking attendance records with over 74,588 attendees.

The August concert headliner will be released at a later date.