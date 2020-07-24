Radio Milwaukee and Imagine MKE Team Up for 'Milwaukee Strong' Campaign

× Expand Photo via Radio Milwaukee / YouTube Milwaukee Strong Music Video

If there was ever a time to need a rallying cry, this is it, and a collection of more than 30 Milwaukee artists have come together to provide just that. On Friday, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Imagine MKE, and Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 unveiled their “Milwaukee Strong” project, which entails not only a new song and music video, but a mural entitled “The Hero In You” along the MacArthur Square parking garage.

The song was composed by Milwaukee artist Shonn Hinton, who has long been a standout for his songwriting and exceptional guitar skills. Assistance came from multi-talented artist B~Free, and a cast of musicians spanning multiple genres comprised a group known as The Milwaukee All-Stars. Artists like Reyna, Kyndal J., and Greg Koch lend their voices to the song, which also includes a verse from veteran rapper Ray Nitti. The video was shot by Samer Ghani and edited by Dan Didier of The Promise Ring and Maritime, the latter of which had its own love song to the city simply entitled “Milwaukee” in 2015.

“Milwaukee Strong” is intended to be more than simply a feel-good track to put a smile on residents’ faces; the video also encourages people to tip the creatives involved with the project through the Imagine MKE website. You can also sign a pledge to help stand up for arts and culture in the city, including supporting public policies that will help keep a vibrant arts scene financially afloat.