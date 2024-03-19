Scott Stapp of Creed with Milwaukee’s SACRED at Turner Hall

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group Scott Stapp Scott Stapp

Solo and as lead vocalist of Creed, Scott Stapp has sold over 53 million records, been streamed over 1 billion times, and has 11 No. 1 singles. The post-grunge band’s album Human Clay was released in 1999 to poor reviews yet has gone on to be one of the biggest hits selling albums of all time with over 20 million copies sold worldwide. He performs Tuesday, March 19 at Turner Hall with Milwaukee’s SACRED opening.

In 2023 SACRED was crowned with a WAMI for Hard Rock Artist of the Year. In 2022 the group released the single “Albatross,” inspired by the legendary tale of misfortune, despair, solitude and redemption by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.” In 2020, “Berlin Wall,” the lead-off single from Myths & Monsters (mixed by Tom Lord-Alge) was described as both progressive and aggressive: shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/sacred-unveils-new-single-berlin-wall.

Vocalist Vincent Black sounds barely able to contain himself as guitarist Stelio Kalkounos’ ping-pong riff builds the tension before the band slams into the meat of the song. “I spent my time watching generations rise and fall,” Black sings, “I’ve seen a man take his hammer to the Berlin Wall.”