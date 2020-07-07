Shank Hall Plans Reopening with Safety in Mind

× Expand Photo credit: Erin Berge Klassik was joined by 11 other Milwaukee musicians over the course of his vinyl release show for 'Quiet' on Friday, March 6 at Shank Hall.

As live music venues across the country face difficult decisions and necessary safety upgrades for reopening, east side music institution Shank Hall has announced their plans for the upcoming months. The venue will begin a slow reopening process on Friday night, with the late-night portion of FM 102/1’s “Save Our Stages” Radiothon broadcasting from 11 p.m. to bar close. Doors will open for the event at 8 p.m. Admission is free for the event.

During the Radiothon, Shank Hall will be giving tours of the venue, and giving away free CDs from a stockpile of artists that have toured through the venue to patrons. Staff will be wearing masks, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue. Touchless faucets will also be installed in the club’s bathrooms, in an effort to avoid touchpoints for concertgoers, who will also be expected to wear masks inside.

Beyond the Radiothon, a schedule of shows from Aug. 7 onward has been released, beginning with an all-star jam session on that date to officially re-open the club. A tribute show with Diver Down and Nightsnake will be the first official concert back on Aug. 8, and regular shows featuring rescheduled dates and new additions are being booked through as late as September 2021.

To read more music features, click here.

To read more stories by Allen Halas, click here.