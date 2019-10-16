The Drowsy Lads Coming to Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Drowsy Lads Drowsy Lads

The Ohio-based Drowsy Lads will bring their dynamic “we dare you to sit still” traditional Irish music to the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center on Oct. 26.

Thundering onto the music scene 15 years ago and quickly winning fans, the five-member group was voted “The best Irish Band in America” in 2018 by the prestigious Irish American

News. That year also brought the release of a fourth critically acclaimed album, Everyone In.

The Lads’ performances are a mix of traditional Irish songs and dance tunes along with original arrangements and compositions complemented by humor and bits of bluegrass and classical music. Along with packing concert halls, theaters and pubs, they are well-known on the festival circuit and have played Milwaukee Irish Fest.

Brothers John and Daniel McKewen, father and son Phil and Josh Franck and long-time friend Bryan Brookes are multi-instrumentalists and combine their talents on fiddle, button accordion, tenor banjo, flute, whistle, guitar, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, 5-string banjo, concertina and bodhrán.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Concert tickets are $20 in advance, $25 on concert day, $10 for students with ID at the door and free for ages 12 and under. For more information and to order tickets online, go

to www.ichc.net or call (414) 345-8800.