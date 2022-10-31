The Silos Revisit ‘Cuba’ at Anodyne

× Expand Photo: The Silos - Facebook Walter Salas-Humara Walter Salas-Humara

In 1987 Rolling Stone named The Silos “Best New Artist” in the magazine’s annual critic’s poll. That was also the year the band released its landmark album Cuba, their second album.

'Cuba' by the Silos

In the years since, Walter Salas-Humara has released 24 albums as leader of The Silos including various other guises and collaborations, as well as gaining recognition for his paintings. Predating the term “Americana” and referencing the country where Salas-Humara’s parents fled with Walter still in the womb, Cuba was the LP that put the band on music lovers’ radar.

The Silos 35th Anniversary Tour of the Cuba Album w/ Liv Mueller @ Anodyne, Wed., 7 p.m.

While the lineup has changed in the years since—the album included contributions from songwriter Bob Rupe, violinist Mary Rowell and the late John “Sticks” Galway on drums—Cuba can be heard as a template for a young band, seemingly mature beyond its years.

The feral drive of “Tennessee Fire” has not lost its vigor; the song has naturally become a staple of the set. “Mary’s Getting Married” still kicks its heels up in celebration. The other side of the coin is the detailed, painterly storytelling of “Margaret” where Salas-Humara puts you in the room with his characters. With little more than voice and guitar, the listener is drawn in. And then there’s Rupe’s “Memories,” a knockoff of the Flamin’ Groovies tune “Yesterday’s Numbers” and the mid-tempo rocker “She Lives Up the Street.” It will be interesting to hear these songs performed live again.

No stranger to Milwaukee, the Silos and Salas-Humara have long made the city a regular tour stop. A 2002 reissue of Cuba includes two tracks recorded at Milwaukee’ now-defunct Toad Café in 1988. A 2022 double LP reissue includes a live recording of the Silo’s eponymous 1990 RCA record aka The Bird Album.

Salas-Humara said the Anodyne show will feature a performance of the entire Cuba album, selections from the Bird album, and a mix of new and old material.