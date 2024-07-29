Third Eye Blind to Headline Potawatomi Casino Hotel’s Summer Concert Series

× Expand Photo Courtesy Potawatomi Casino Hotel Third Eye Blind

As Potawatomi Casino Hotel's summer concert series, Potawatomi Amplified, continues to heat up, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the acclaimed indie rock band, Third Eye Blind. They will perform on Saturday, Aug. 31, marking the culmination of a diverse lineup at Potawatomi that has already featured hip-hop, country and Tejano music.

Presented by Sysco, tickets for Third Eye Blind's performance can be purchased via the Potawatomi Casino Hotel's website at paysbig.com/amp.

Since their debut in 1997, Third Eye Blind has become a staple in the rock music scene with five best-selling albums and a career retrospective that spans nearly three decades. Their greatest hits, which have been featured in 14 different shows and movies, continue to evoke nostalgia for the ‘90s and early 2000s, resonating deeply with fans old and new.

Their most recent album, Our Bande Apart, released in 2021, was recorded post-lockdown and features collaborations with Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast and Ryan Olson of Poliça. The album represents a period of artistic growth and has helped the band expand their fanbase, which is now larger and younger than ever.

The Potawatomi Amplified outdoor concert venue is an impressive 127,000 square feet and offers various seating options. With a capacity of 5,680 patrons, the venue includes 40 picnic tables and two double-decker VIP tents, ensuring a comfortable and memorable experience for all attendees. Food trucks and beverage tents will be available, providing a range of refreshments, and drink wristbands can be purchased for convenience.

For those driving to the event, the Potawatomi Casino Hotel offers a free parking structure with over 4,500 spots. Additionally, VIP parking and a rideshare lot located just south of the outdoor venue provide more convenient access.

End your summer right with Third Eye Blind live at Potawatomi Amplified.