Detroit Punk Band Negative Approach Visits Cudahy

× Expand Photo credit: Grueslayer @Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 4.0 Negative Approach

Renowned hardcore punk-rock band Negative Approach will play at the X-Ray Arcade on Oct. 17. Formed in Detroit in 1981, the band rode the wave of hardcore punk music that stormed the U.S. in the early ’80s, until their end in 1984. They’re still kicking, and they’ve been touring both across the country and internationally since their 2006 reformation. After returning from a brief tour in Europe in the summer, the Detroit rockers will visit our side of Lake Michigan for a romp at the X-Ray in Cudahy.

Their music is quick and to the point, and their mean four-chord punk-rock sound pierces into the ears and holds on like a pair of claws. Their song, “Can’t Tell No One,” is an anthem that keeps a simple and sharp riff while vocalist John Brannon rips out verses. The chorus of the song is meant to be sung both by the band and the crowd; audience participation is key for any hardcore show.

Their current lineup is Brannon on vocals, Chris “Opie” Moore on drums, Harold Richardson on guitar and Ron Sakowski on bass.

Brannon is a recognized figure in the punk community for his terrifying stage presence, explosive attitude and steady social-media presence. Though it would be hard to say he’s a singer, he’s had a solid career as a vocalist. After leaving NA in 1984, he hooked up with Laughing Hyenas, a blues-punk fusion band, until the mid-’90s. Later, Brannon formed Easy Action, his own punk project, which recorded a few albums in the early 2000s.

Negative Approach had originally reformed for Touch and Go Record’s 25th Anniversary, but now the gig is full time.

In an interview with Vice news, Brannon explained why the band’s songs, almost 40 years old, are still relatable for both him and his audience. “The songs are basic teenage anthems that are kind of universal,” he said. “It’s fun coming back to it.”

Brannon described the band’s shows nowadays as having the same level of chaos and fury as they would have back in the day. In the same interview, he said, “It’s pretty much guaranteed that when we play ‘Ready to Fight,’ there’s going to be blood. We’ve all been knocked down a few times. The kids take over on certain songs and storm the stage.”

Nick Woods, who co-owns the X-Ray Arcade, said he had the band play there for Dummerfest 2017, when the venue then was known as The Metal Grill. “When he’s on stage, he’s a forest man. It’s crazy to watch,” Woods said. “He has a unique energy about him that I haven’t seen from another front man in a band. Then again, I feel like all the great punk bands I’ve ever seen all have an energy about them that no one else has. That’s why they’re great.”

Of course, a big-name hardcore show needs fitting local bands to open for the night. Curbsitter, a homegrown Milwaukee punk-rock band, will complement the lineup with its erratic guitar work, scratching vocals and overall sense of discord. Salvation, a motley mix of garage rock, blues and noise rock from Chicago, will follow. Big Laugh, a thrashing headache from Milwaukee with fiery riffs and satisfying breakdowns, is also on the bill.

“John Brannon is one of the most pissed-off dudes I’ve ever seen on stage,” Woods said. “Wait ’til you see Negative Approach.”

Negative Approach headlines an all-ages show at the X-Ray Arcade, 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.