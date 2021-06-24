Legendary Group Badfinger Joins Guitars for Vets Annual 21 Guitar Salute

by

In recognition of National PTSD Awareness Month, Guitars for Vets hosted its second annual 21 Guitar Salute on June 21 at Best Place at the Milwaukee’s Historic Pabst Brewery.

Highlighted by performances by veterans, singer/songwriters and local bands in addition to a silent auction. Legendary classic rock band Badfinger also performed and food was provided by Mission BBQ.

Photo by Erol Reyal

Brad Smith and Joey Molland

Photo by Erol Reyal

Badfinger

Photo by Erol Reyal

Joey Molland

Photo by Erol Reyal

Badfinger

Photo by Erol Reyal

Badfinger

Photo by Erol Reyal

Mark Healy

Photo by Erol Reyal

Mark Healy

Photo by Erol Reyal

Mike Ricciardi

Photo by Erol Reyal

Joey Molland

Photo by Erol Reyal

Mike Ricciardi

Photo by Erol Reyal

Badfinger

Photo by Erol Reyal

Mark Healy

Photo by Erol Reyal

Badfinger

photo by Erol Reyal

Badfinger on stage

Photo by Erol Reyal

Joey Molland

Photo by Erol Reyal

Joey Molland

Photo by Erol Reyal

Joey Molland greets the guests

Photo by Erol Reyal

Joey Molland from Badfinger

Photo by Erol Reyal

Tuning up backstage at the Badfinger concert

Photo by Erol Reyal

Original singer and guitar player Joey Molland from Badfinger with Scott E. Berendt

Photo by Erol Reyal

Scott E. Berendt

Photo by Erol Reyal

Guitars 4 Vets audience at The Best Place at Pabst

Photo by Erol Reyal

Scott E. Berendt

Photo by Erol Reyal

The band Kitty Soft Paw

Photo by Erol Reyal

Rick Hagopian

Photo by Erol Reyal

Brad Smith

Photo by Erol Reyal

Billy O’Neil

Photo by Erol Reyal

Billy O’Neil and Kitty Soft Paw

Photo by Erol Reyal

The band Kitty Soft Paw, Brad Smith, Rick Hagopian, Billy O’Neil, David Weiss and Larry Hanlon

Photo by Erol Reyal

Marshall (Muddy) Boyle

Photo by Erol Reyal

Patrick Nettesheim and Eric Weinstein

photo by Erol Reyal

Patrick Nettesheim and Eric Weinstein

Photo by Erol Reyal

Patrick Nettesheim and Eric Weinstein

Photo by Erol Reyal

The Kharma Shotgun Band

Photo by Erol Reyal

The Kharma Shotgun Band. Michael Nettesheim on drums, Patrick Nettesheim, guitar, bass, vocals and Eric Weinstein, lead guitar

Photo by Erol Reyal

Brian Smith

Photo by Erol Reyal

John Yadgir from the Mission River Band

Photo by Erol Reyal

The Mission River Band

Photo by Erol Reyal

Element 115 band members, Jason, Dave, Damien and Eric

Photo by Erol Reyal

Damien from the band Element 115

Photo by Erol Reyal

Jim Haertel, Owner of The Best Place at Pabst

Photo by Erol Reyal

Marshall (Muddy) Boyle, a Marine PTSD survivor with his service dog Lucy

Photo by Erol Reyal

Scott Cvecko from Milwaukee

Photo by Erol Reyal

Erin Ganz, Air Force Veteran and graduate from Guitars 4 Vets music support group

Photo by Erol Reyal

Aaron Sims, Voice of the Admirals and M.C.

Photo by Erol Reyal

Vets on Frets band members from Madison,WI

Photo by Erol Reyal

Donated items at the silent auction

Photo by Erol Reyal

Donated guitars at the silent auction

Photo by Erol Reyal

Vets on Frets

Photo by Erol Reyal

Eric Weinstein, CEO of Guitars 4 Vets and Bailey King, National Chapter Coordinator