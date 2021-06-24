Legendary Group Badfinger Joins Guitars for Vets Annual 21 Guitar Salute

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Eric Weinstein, CEO of Guitars 4 Vets and Bailey King, National Chapter Coordinator

In recognition of National PTSD Awareness Month, Guitars for Vets hosted its second annual 21 Guitar Salute on June 21 at Best Place at the Milwaukee’s Historic Pabst Brewery.

Highlighted by performances by veterans, singer/songwriters and local bands in addition to a silent auction. Legendary classic rock band Badfinger also performed and food was provided by Mission BBQ.