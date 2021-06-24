Legendary Group Badfinger Joins Guitars for Vets Annual 21 Guitar Salute

Photo by Erol Reyal
Eric Weinstein, CEO of Guitars 4 Vets and Bailey King, National Chapter Coordinator
In recognition of National PTSD Awareness Month, Guitars for Vets hosted its second annual 21 Guitar Salute on June 21 at Best Place at the Milwaukee’s Historic Pabst Brewery.
Highlighted by performances by veterans, singer/songwriters and local bands in addition to a silent auction. Legendary classic rock band Badfinger also performed and food was provided by Mission BBQ.
1 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Brad Smith and Joey Molland
2 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Badfinger
3 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Joey Molland
4 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Badfinger
5 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Badfinger
6 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Mark Healy
7 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Mark Healy
8 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Mike Ricciardi
9 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Joey Molland
10 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Mike Ricciardi
11 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Badfinger
12 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Mark Healy
13 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Badfinger
14 of 50
photo by Erol Reyal
Badfinger on stage
15 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Joey Molland
16 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Joey Molland
17 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Joey Molland greets the guests
18 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Joey Molland from Badfinger
19 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Tuning up backstage at the Badfinger concert
20 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Original singer and guitar player Joey Molland from Badfinger with Scott E. Berendt
21 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Scott E. Berendt
22 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Guitars 4 Vets audience at The Best Place at Pabst
23 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Scott E. Berendt
24 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
The band Kitty Soft Paw
25 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Rick Hagopian
26 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Brad Smith
27 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Billy O’Neil
28 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Billy O’Neil and Kitty Soft Paw
29 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
The band Kitty Soft Paw, Brad Smith, Rick Hagopian, Billy O’Neil, David Weiss and Larry Hanlon
30 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Marshall (Muddy) Boyle
31 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Patrick Nettesheim and Eric Weinstein
32 of 50
photo by Erol Reyal
Patrick Nettesheim and Eric Weinstein
33 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Patrick Nettesheim and Eric Weinstein
34 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
The Kharma Shotgun Band
35 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
The Kharma Shotgun Band. Michael Nettesheim on drums, Patrick Nettesheim, guitar, bass, vocals and Eric Weinstein, lead guitar
36 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Brian Smith
37 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
John Yadgir from the Mission River Band
38 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
The Mission River Band
39 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Element 115 band members, Jason, Dave, Damien and Eric
40 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Damien from the band Element 115
41 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Jim Haertel, Owner of The Best Place at Pabst
42 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Marshall (Muddy) Boyle, a Marine PTSD survivor with his service dog Lucy
43 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Scott Cvecko from Milwaukee
44 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Erin Ganz, Air Force Veteran and graduate from Guitars 4 Vets music support group
45 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Aaron Sims, Voice of the Admirals and M.C.
46 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Vets on Frets band members from Madison,WI
47 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Donated items at the silent auction
48 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Donated guitars at the silent auction
49 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Vets on Frets
50 of 50
Photo by Erol Reyal
Eric Weinstein, CEO of Guitars 4 Vets and Bailey King, National Chapter Coordinator