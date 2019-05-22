New Acoustic Sets Announced for Summerfest

Summerfest has announced it will give fest-goers a chance to attend intimate afternoon acoustic sets inside the American Family Insurance House ahead of the performers' evening performances.

Headlining artists including Reyna, Brandi Carlile, Jimmie Allen are among the performers that have been announced.

Credentials for the shows will be handed out on a first come, first served basis at the American Family Insurance House on the day of the show.

The American Family Insurance House is located behind the Mid Gate Fountain and is open from noon-9 p.m. daily.

The lineup includes:

Wednesday, June 26 2 p.m. - HANSON (Later headlining U.S. Cellular Connection Stage @ 10 p.m.) 4 p.m. - WALK THE MOON (Later headlining Uline Warehouse @ 10 p.m.) Thursday, June 27 4 p.m. - St. Paul & The Broken Bones (Later headlining the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard @ 9:30 p.m.) Friday, June 28 4 p.m. - Brandi Carlile (Later headlining the BMO Harris Pavilion @ 9:45 p.m.) Saturday, June 29 4 p.m. - Third Eye Blind (Later headlining the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard @ 10 p.m.) Sunday, June 30 2 p.m. - Jimmie Allen (Later performing on the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage @ 8 p.m.) 4 p.m. - Brothers Osborne (Later performing on the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage @ 10 p.m.) Tuesday, July 2 4 p.m. - Reyna (Later performing on the Miller Lite Oasis State @ 7 p.m.) Wednesday, July 3 4 p.m. - Nora Collins (Later performing on the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage @ 6 p.m.) Thursday, July 4 4 p.m. - X Ambassadors (Later headlining the BMO Harris Pavilion @ 9:45 p.m.) Friday, July 5 2 p.m. - Matisyahu (Later headlining the Johnson Controls World Stage @ 10 p.m. 4 p.m. - Cole Swindell (Later headlining the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse Stage @ 9:45 p.m.) Saturday, July 6 4 p.m. - TBA

Read more of our Summerfest coverage, including editor picks, concert previews, daily promotions and opinions here.