Arte Para Todos Shares its Epic 2018 Lineup

Arte Para Todos calls itself "Milwaukee's largest local music event," and it has the numbers to back that claim up. At this year's four-day event dozens of bands will perform at nearly 30 venues spread across five neighborhoods, and once again proceeds will benefit arts programs at Milwaukee Public School. In its first three years, the event has already raised roughly $60,000 for that cause.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now through its website. The complete lineup for the festival is also posted below, along with a truly inspiring promotional video for this year's event. 

Thursday, April 26

88Nine Radio Milwaukee, 220 E Pittsburgh Ave

  • 5:30 Slimabean (414 Live)  

Var Gallery, 643 S 2nd St

  • 6:30 King Myles  
  • 7:30 Two Tones  
  • 8:30 adoptahighway  
  • 9:30 Hello Death  

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 224 W Bruce St

  • 8:00 Negative/Positive  
  • 9:00 Kane  
  • 10:00 Siren  
  • 11:00 Zed Kenzo  
  • Featuring live art from Bigshot Robot

Gibraltar, 538 W National Ave

  • 8:30 The bbys  
  • 9:30 paLABra!
  • 10:30 Cairns  
  • 11:30 Dramatic Lovers  

The Local, 807 S 5th St

  • 9:00 Sex Scenes  
  • 10:00 Crappy Dracula 2
  • 11:00 Ravi/Lola  
  • 12:00 - 2:00 Close Up DJs  

Boone & Crockett Warehouse, 818 S Water St

  • 8:30 Match Stick
  • 9:30 YL64  
  • 10:30 Strangelander  
  • 11:30 De La Buena  

 Friday, April 27

Enlightened Brewing Company, 2018 S 1st St

  • 5pm - 7pm Pick up or buy your wristband here! First 50 get a free Enlightened Brew

Urban, 2301 S Logan Ave

  • 6:00 Bryan Cherry  
  • 7:00 Joe Crockett
  • 8:00 Vinz Clortho
  • 9:00 Hello Face

Frank's Power Plant, 2800 S Kinnickinnic Ave

  • 8:00 J. Lamo  
  • 9:00 Future Plans
  • 10:00 Bo & Airo  
  • 11:00 Space Raft  
  • Live art by dwellephant

Tonic, 2335 S Kinnickinnic Ave

  • 8:30 Tombo
  • 9:30 Von Alexander  
  • 10:30 DAD  
  • 11:30 Mortgage Freeman  

Puddler's Hall, 2461 S St Clair St

  • 9:00 Soda Road  
  • 10:00 Yazan (NYC)  
  • 11:00 River Rats  
  • 12:00 Sundial Mottos  

Cactus Club, 2496 S Wentworth Ave

  • 10:00 Lifetime Acheivement Award  
  • 11:00 Immortal Girlfriend  
  • 12:00 Athiests and Airplanes  
  • 1:00 TBA

Club Garibaldi, 2501 S Superior St

  • Live Art By Dena Nord and Jenny Anderson
  • 9:30 Sugar Ransom  
  • 10:30 Marielle Allschwang  
  • 11:30 Taiyamo Denku  
  • 12:30 Klassik  

 Saturday, April 28

Lux, 2712 N Doctor M.L.K. Dr

  • 1:30 Holly Haebig
  • 2:15 Kyle Kenowski
  • 3:00 Amanda Huff
  • 3:45 Yum Yum Cult  

4th Quarter, 2722 N Doctor M.L.K. Dr

  • 2:30 Simon Mustafa  
  • 3:30 Sin Bad  
  • 4:30 Slow Walker  

Black Husky Brewing, 909 E Locust St

  • 4pm - 7pm Pick up or buy your wristband here! First 50 get a free Black Husky Brew. Featuring the "Broken Up Band Bazaar" presented by Milwaukee Record

Jazz Gallery, 926 E Center St

  • 6:00 SHAAM  
  • 7:00 Caley Conway  
  • 8:00 Mark Waldoch  

Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 1001 E Locust St

  • 8:00 Battlerat (MPLS)  
  • 9:00 Sat Nite Duets  
  • 10:00 Paper Holland  
  • 11:00 Wavy V  

Public House, 815 E Locust St

  • 7:30 $hunMillion$  
  • 8:30 Apollo Vermouth  
  • 9:30 Kenny Hoopla  
  • 10:30 Jaill  
  • Live art from William Hurst

Circle A, 932 E Chambers St

  • 8:00 Vanity Plates
  • 9:00 King Eye & The Squirts  

Quarters, 900 E Center St

  • 8:30 Camb  
  • 9:30 The Drunkardly Bros
  • 10:30 Six Wives of Richard  
  • 11:30 Social Caterpillar  

High Dive, 701 E Center St

  • All Night Club Ritual (DJs Asher Gray & Richard Galling) w/ Visuals by Shakylegs)

Timbuktu, 520 E Center St

  • 9:30 Behind the Weekend  
  • 10:30 Iron Pizza  
  • 11:30 Gauss  
  • 12:30 Fox Face  

Mad Planet, 533 E Center St

  • 10:00 Ammorelle  
  • 11:00 Shle Berry  
  • 12:00 Liam O'Brien's Faithless Followers  
  • 1:00 Abby Jeanne  
  • Live art by John Kowalczyk and Malvy Westbrook

Company Brewing, 735 E Center St

  • APT 2018 Poster Series Showcase
  • 10:30 John Doe  
  • 11:30 WC Tank  
  • 12:30 Voodoo Honey Horns  
  • 1:30 Rusty Pelicans  

 Sunday, April 29

Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E Park Pl

  • 2pm - 4pm Free Music Open Jam Session - Free Music encourages all people of any musical ability to explore sound and music together. This event is family friendly. Some instruments and various percussion will be provided, but bring anything you've got laying around at home  

Jazz Estate, 2423 N Murray Ave

  • 4:00 Long Mama
  • 5:00 Derek Pritzl  
  • 6:00 Pay the Devil  
  • 7:00 Devil Met Contention  

Colectivo Back Room, 2211 N Prospect Ave.

  • 8:00 Phat Nerdz  
  • 9:00 NAN  

Good City, 2211 N Prospect Ave.

  • 8:30 Colors of the Alphabet  
  • 9:30 B-Free  
  • 10:30 No Seatbelts  
  • 11:30 D'Amato  