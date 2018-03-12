Arte Para Todos Shares its Epic 2018 Lineup

Arte Para Todos calls itself "Milwaukee's largest local music event," and it has the numbers to back that claim up. At this year's four-day event dozens of bands will perform at nearly 30 venues spread across five neighborhoods, and once again proceeds will benefit arts programs at Milwaukee Public School. In its first three years, the event has already raised roughly $60,000 for that cause.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now through its website. The complete lineup for the festival is also posted below, along with a truly inspiring promotional video for this year's event.
Thursday, April 26
88Nine Radio Milwaukee, 220 E Pittsburgh Ave
- 5:30 Slimabean (414 Live)
Var Gallery, 643 S 2nd St
- 6:30 King Myles
- 7:30 Two Tones
- 8:30 adoptahighway
- 9:30 Hello Death
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 224 W Bruce St
- 8:00 Negative/Positive
- 9:00 Kane
- 10:00 Siren
- 11:00 Zed Kenzo
- Featuring live art from Bigshot Robot
Gibraltar, 538 W National Ave
- 8:30 The bbys
- 9:30 paLABra!
- 10:30 Cairns
- 11:30 Dramatic Lovers
The Local, 807 S 5th St
- 9:00 Sex Scenes
- 10:00 Crappy Dracula 2
- 11:00 Ravi/Lola
- 12:00 - 2:00 Close Up DJs
Boone & Crockett Warehouse, 818 S Water St
- 8:30 Match Stick
- 9:30 YL64
- 10:30 Strangelander
- 11:30 De La Buena
Friday, April 27
Enlightened Brewing Company, 2018 S 1st St
- 5pm - 7pm Pick up or buy your wristband here! First 50 get a free Enlightened Brew
Urban, 2301 S Logan Ave
- 6:00 Bryan Cherry
- 7:00 Joe Crockett
- 8:00 Vinz Clortho
- 9:00 Hello Face
Frank's Power Plant, 2800 S Kinnickinnic Ave
- 8:00 J. Lamo
- 9:00 Future Plans
- 10:00 Bo & Airo
- 11:00 Space Raft
- Live art by dwellephant
Tonic, 2335 S Kinnickinnic Ave
- 8:30 Tombo
- 9:30 Von Alexander
- 10:30 DAD
- 11:30 Mortgage Freeman
Puddler's Hall, 2461 S St Clair St
- 9:00 Soda Road
- 10:00 Yazan (NYC)
- 11:00 River Rats
- 12:00 Sundial Mottos
Cactus Club, 2496 S Wentworth Ave
- 10:00 Lifetime Acheivement Award
- 11:00 Immortal Girlfriend
- 12:00 Athiests and Airplanes
- 1:00 TBA
Club Garibaldi, 2501 S Superior St
- Live Art By Dena Nord and Jenny Anderson
- 9:30 Sugar Ransom
- 10:30 Marielle Allschwang
- 11:30 Taiyamo Denku
- 12:30 Klassik
Saturday, April 28
Lux, 2712 N Doctor M.L.K. Dr
- 1:30 Holly Haebig
- 2:15 Kyle Kenowski
- 3:00 Amanda Huff
- 3:45 Yum Yum Cult
4th Quarter, 2722 N Doctor M.L.K. Dr
- 2:30 Simon Mustafa
- 3:30 Sin Bad
- 4:30 Slow Walker
Black Husky Brewing, 909 E Locust St
- 4pm - 7pm Pick up or buy your wristband here! First 50 get a free Black Husky Brew. Featuring the "Broken Up Band Bazaar" presented by Milwaukee Record
Jazz Gallery, 926 E Center St
- 6:00 SHAAM
- 7:00 Caley Conway
- 8:00 Mark Waldoch
Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 1001 E Locust St
- 8:00 Battlerat (MPLS)
- 9:00 Sat Nite Duets
- 10:00 Paper Holland
- 11:00 Wavy V
Public House, 815 E Locust St
- 7:30 $hunMillion$
- 8:30 Apollo Vermouth
- 9:30 Kenny Hoopla
- 10:30 Jaill
- Live art from William Hurst
Circle A, 932 E Chambers St
- 8:00 Vanity Plates
- 9:00 King Eye & The Squirts
Quarters, 900 E Center St
- 8:30 Camb
- 9:30 The Drunkardly Bros
- 10:30 Six Wives of Richard
- 11:30 Social Caterpillar
High Dive, 701 E Center St
- All Night Club Ritual (DJs Asher Gray & Richard Galling) w/ Visuals by Shakylegs)
Timbuktu, 520 E Center St
- 9:30 Behind the Weekend
- 10:30 Iron Pizza
- 11:30 Gauss
- 12:30 Fox Face
Mad Planet, 533 E Center St
- 10:00 Ammorelle
- 11:00 Shle Berry
- 12:00 Liam O'Brien's Faithless Followers
- 1:00 Abby Jeanne
- Live art by John Kowalczyk and Malvy Westbrook
Company Brewing, 735 E Center St
- APT 2018 Poster Series Showcase
- 10:30 John Doe
- 11:30 WC Tank
- 12:30 Voodoo Honey Horns
- 1:30 Rusty Pelicans
Sunday, April 29
Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E Park Pl
- 2pm - 4pm Free Music Open Jam Session - Free Music encourages all people of any musical ability to explore sound and music together. This event is family friendly. Some instruments and various percussion will be provided, but bring anything you've got laying around at home
Jazz Estate, 2423 N Murray Ave
- 4:00 Long Mama
- 5:00 Derek Pritzl
- 6:00 Pay the Devil
- 7:00 Devil Met Contention
Colectivo Back Room, 2211 N Prospect Ave.
- 8:00 Phat Nerdz
- 9:00 NAN
Good City, 2211 N Prospect Ave.
- 8:30 Colors of the Alphabet
- 9:30 B-Free
- 10:30 No Seatbelts
- 11:30 D'Amato