Arte Para Todos Shares its Epic 2018 Lineup

Arte Para Todos calls itself "Milwaukee's largest local music event," and it has the numbers to back that claim up. At this year's four-day event dozens of bands will perform at nearly 30 venues spread across five neighborhoods, and once again proceeds will benefit arts programs at Milwaukee Public School. In its first three years, the event has already raised roughly $60,000 for that cause.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now through its website. The complete lineup for the festival is also posted below, along with a truly inspiring promotional video for this year's event.

Thursday, April 26

88Nine Radio Milwaukee, 220 E Pittsburgh Ave

5:30 Slimabean (414 Live)

Var Gallery, 643 S 2nd St

6:30 King Myles

King Myles 7:30 Two Tones

Two Tones 8:30 adoptahighway

adoptahighway 9:30 Hello Death

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 224 W Bruce St

8:00 Negative/Positive

Negative/Positive 9:00 Kane

Kane 10:00 Siren

Siren 11:00 Zed Kenzo

Zed Kenzo Featuring live art from Bigshot Robot

Gibraltar, 538 W National Ave

8:30 The bbys

The bbys 9:30 paLABra!

paLABra! 10:30 Cairns

Cairns 11:30 Dramatic Lovers

The Local, 807 S 5th St

9:00 Sex Scenes

Sex Scenes 10:00 Crappy Dracula 2

Crappy Dracula 2 11:00 Ravi/Lola

Ravi/Lola 12:00 - 2:00 Close Up DJs

Boone & Crockett Warehouse, 818 S Water St

8:30 Match Stick

Match Stick 9:30 YL64

YL64 10:30 Strangelander

Strangelander 11:30 De La Buena

Friday, April 27

Enlightened Brewing Company, 2018 S 1st St

5pm - 7pm Pick up or buy your wristband here! First 50 get a free Enlightened Brew

Urban, 2301 S Logan Ave

6:00 Bryan Cherry

Bryan Cherry 7:00 Joe Crockett

Joe Crockett 8:00 Vinz Clortho

Vinz Clortho 9:00 Hello Face

Frank's Power Plant, 2800 S Kinnickinnic Ave

8:00 J. Lamo

J. Lamo 9:00 Future Plans

Future Plans 10:00 Bo & Airo

Bo & Airo 11:00 Space Raft

Space Raft Live art by dwellephant

Tonic, 2335 S Kinnickinnic Ave

8:30 Tombo

Tombo 9:30 Von Alexander

Von Alexander 10:30 DAD

DAD 11:30 Mortgage Freeman

Puddler's Hall, 2461 S St Clair St

9:00 Soda Road

Soda Road 10:00 Yazan (NYC)

Yazan (NYC) 11:00 River Rats

River Rats 12:00 Sundial Mottos

Cactus Club, 2496 S Wentworth Ave

10:00 Lifetime Acheivement Award

Lifetime Acheivement Award 11:00 Immortal Girlfriend

Immortal Girlfriend 12:00 Athiests and Airplanes

Athiests and Airplanes 1:00 TBA

Club Garibaldi, 2501 S Superior St

Live Art By Dena Nord and Jenny Anderson

9:30 Sugar Ransom

Sugar Ransom 10:30 Marielle Allschwang

Marielle Allschwang 11:30 Taiyamo Denku

Taiyamo Denku 12:30 Klassik

Saturday, April 28

Lux, 2712 N Doctor M.L.K. Dr

1:30 Holly Haebig

Holly Haebig 2:15 Kyle Kenowski

Kyle Kenowski 3:00 Amanda Huff

Amanda Huff 3:45 Yum Yum Cult

4th Quarter, 2722 N Doctor M.L.K. Dr

2:30 Simon Mustafa

Simon Mustafa 3:30 Sin Bad

Sin Bad 4:30 Slow Walker

Black Husky Brewing, 909 E Locust St

4pm - 7pm Pick up or buy your wristband here! First 50 get a free Black Husky Brew. Featuring the "Broken Up Band Bazaar" presented by Milwaukee Record

Jazz Gallery, 926 E Center St

6:00 SHAAM

SHAAM 7:00 Caley Conway

Caley Conway 8:00 Mark Waldoch

Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 1001 E Locust St

8:00 Battlerat (MPLS)

Battlerat (MPLS) 9:00 Sat Nite Duets

Sat Nite Duets 10:00 Paper Holland

Paper Holland 11:00 Wavy V

Public House, 815 E Locust St

7:30 $hunMillion$

$hunMillion$ 8:30 Apollo Vermouth

Apollo Vermouth 9:30 Kenny Hoopla

Kenny Hoopla 10:30 Jaill

Jaill Live art from William Hurst

Circle A, 932 E Chambers St

8:00 Vanity Plates

Vanity Plates 9:00 King Eye & The Squirts

Quarters, 900 E Center St

8:30 Camb

Camb 9:30 The Drunkardly Bros

The Drunkardly Bros 10:30 Six Wives of Richard

Six Wives of Richard 11:30 Social Caterpillar

High Dive, 701 E Center St

All Night Club Ritual (DJs Asher Gray & Richard Galling) w/ Visuals by Shakylegs)

Timbuktu, 520 E Center St

9:30 Behind the Weekend

Behind the Weekend 10:30 Iron Pizza

Iron Pizza 11:30 Gauss

Gauss 12:30 Fox Face

Mad Planet, 533 E Center St

10:00 Ammorelle

Ammorelle 11:00 Shle Berry

Shle Berry 12:00 Liam O'Brien's Faithless Followers

Liam O'Brien's Faithless Followers 1:00 Abby Jeanne

Abby Jeanne Live art by John Kowalczyk and Malvy Westbrook

Company Brewing, 735 E Center St

APT 2018 Poster Series Showcase

10:30 John Doe

John Doe 11:30 WC Tank

WC Tank 12:30 Voodoo Honey Horns

Voodoo Honey Horns 1:30 Rusty Pelicans

Sunday, April 29

Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E Park Pl

2pm - 4pm Free Music Open Jam Session - Free Music encourages all people of any musical ability to explore sound and music together. This event is family friendly. Some instruments and various percussion will be provided, but bring anything you've got laying around at home

Jazz Estate, 2423 N Murray Ave

4:00 Long Mama

Long Mama 5:00 Derek Pritzl

Derek Pritzl 6:00 Pay the Devil

Pay the Devil 7:00 Devil Met Contention

Colectivo Back Room, 2211 N Prospect Ave.

8:00 Phat Nerdz

Phat Nerdz 9:00 NAN

Good City, 2211 N Prospect Ave.

8:30 Colors of the Alphabet

Colors of the Alphabet 9:30 B-Free

B-Free 10:30 No Seatbelts

No Seatbelts 11:30 D'Amato