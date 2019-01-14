Ariana Grande's Fiserv Forum Show Has Been Rescheduled For July

There's probably a "Thank U, Next" joke to be made somewhere in here, but we'll spare you it. Pop star Ariana Grande's previously announced show at the Fiserv Forum on April 15 has been rescheduled for July 5, due to Grande's recently announced headlining appearance at Coachella.

Don't feel too singled out, Milwaukee. The singer also rescheduled her shows in Chicago, Columbus, Indianapolis, St. Louis, St. Paul, Denver and Salt Lake City. It does sort of suck that her show has been rescheduled for smack dab in the middle of Summerfest, though.

"All tickets for the originally scheduled April 15 show will be honored at the July 5 show," the Fiserv wrote in a press release today. "Tickets can be purchased at fiservforum.com."