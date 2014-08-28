Most #Based Halloween Ever: Lil B to Play Turner Hall Ballroom

The ultimate love-him-or-hate-him rapper, Bay Area curiosity Lil B will play the Turner Hall Ballroom for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 30, the venue announced today. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 29 at noon.

Since cultivating an online fanbase in the late '00s with his oddball personality, no-quality-control mantra and air of outsider art, the befuddling rapper has continued to release albums and mixtapes at a ceaseless pace, including this summer's Hoop Life , a mixtape of mostly basketball-themed tracks that included the audacious Kevin Durant diss "Fuck KD." "This is real? How is this not a Tosh.0 skit?" one YouTube commentator wrote about that video. "Swag," wrote another. And those, more or less, represent the only two responses a listener could have to Lil B.