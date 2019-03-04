Big Beat MKE Returns For a Second Year

× Expand Photo courtesy Big Beat MKE

Milwaukee music fans of a certain age fondly remember the Miltown Beat Down, the annual producer battle that brought together the city's hip-hop community for a solid decade. That event ended in 2015, but last year a predecessor carried on in its footsteps: Big Beat MKE, which will return for a second season from May 2-June 20 at the Beat Down's former home, Wicked Hop's Jackalope Lounj.

Founded by the Milwaukee music website Breaking And Entering, the event doesn't veer too far from the old Beat Down formula. The weekly competition pits 16 Milwaukee music producers "spanning hip-hop, EDM, and more, in a head-to-head tournament bracket to determine the Big Beat MKE champion."

Breaking And Entering's Allen Halas shared more information in a press release: