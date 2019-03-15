Black Arts Fest MKE Will Return in August

Last year we were thrilled to see a festival step up to fill the void left behind by the old African World Festival at the Summerfest grounds. Black Arts Fest MKE held its inaugural festival at the Summerfest grounds in August, with headliners MC Lyte, Tony! Toni! Toné! and blues legend Bobby Rush. If you weren't there, you missed out—it was a beautifully run event that drew a large, appreciative crowd, and today we're excited to learn that it will be back for a second year.

Black Arts Fest MKE will return to the Summerfest grounds on Saturday, Aug. 3. And while we don't have much information beyond that, the festival issued a call for vendors and volunteers in a press release this morning. You can read it below.