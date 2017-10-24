Brockhampton's Coming to the Rave in February

Think of them as a modern Odd Future, if Odd Future lived up to the hype. A collective of a dozen or so rap kids—they prefer the term "boy band"—the form-breaking California crew Brockhampton has already released two of the most explosively entertaining rap albums of 2017, Saturation and Saturation II, and in December they'll shoot for a turkey with a third installment, Saturation III. Smart money says that one will be great, too.

On the heels of their very big year, the group has announced their first-ever headlining tour, the Love Your Parents Tour, which will take them across the country and include a stop in Milwaukee at the Rave on Friday, Feb. 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.