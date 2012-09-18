Cat Power to Play the Pabst Theater Oct. 29

Cat Power will play her first-ever show at the Pabst Theater on Monday, Oct. 29, the venue announced this morning. Chan Marshall is touring behind her first album of new material in six years, Sun , a vibrant, beat-heavy record she recorded almost entirely alone. It marks a break from the drowsy Memphis soul that defined her mid-'00s output, and a return to the adventurous spirit of 1998's Moon Pix and the gutsy songwriting of 2003's You Are Free —in other words, it's the kind of Cat Power album fans have been waiting for.

General admission tickets are $35.50 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 21 at noon. Watch the Marshall-directed video for Sun's first single, "Cherokee," below.