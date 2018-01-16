Dave Matthews Band Will Headline Summerfest July 1

Summerfest's fourth amphitheater headliner of 2018 has been revealed: The Dave Matthews Band will headline the music fest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sunday, July 1. The band announced a slew of North American tour dates today along with news of a new studio album, their first since 2012's Away From This World. The album is expected this summer.

The concert announcement is great news for Milwaukee DMB fans, and probably less great news for Alpine Valley, which Matthews seems to be giving the cold shoulder lately.

Tickets are priced between $76 and $150.41, go on sale at Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. They're available now, though, through an online ticket presale at warehouse.davematthewsband.com for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Every online ticket order for the tour purchased by May 17 will include either a CD or a digital download of the upcoming album.

This one's for Lady Bird: