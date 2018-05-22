Diplo Will Play a Free Concert at the Summerfest Grounds in June

Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage is the latest festival stage to get an elaborate makeover. As part of its face lift, the stage has been upgraded with a 25-foot digital screen, a VIP backstage loft and mobile charging stations, and to show off its new amenities, the stage will host a free concert from taste-making DJ/producer Diplo on Friday, June 22.

Here are the details, according to the festival: "Concert goers may access the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage via the mid-gate of Henry Maier Festival Park at 7 p.m. on June 22. No tickets will be required, event entry will be permitted on a first-come, first serve basis. Admission is not guaranteed and entry gates will be closed when capacity is reached. Food, beverage and parking will be available for purchase."

And for those who want a better view of the show, U.S. Cellular is hosting a sweepstakes for VIP passes, granting winners access to the U.S. Cellular Backstage Loft, including an upfront VIP viewing area and and private restrooms. "Interested fans can visit any participating U.S. Cellular store in Wisconsin and Northwestern Illinois, June 1-15, to enter the sweepstakes," the festival says.