Felice Brothers Cancel Tonight's Show Due to Illness

The Felice Brothers have canceled tonight's concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom after one of the band members has fallen ill, the venue just announced . Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase.

The news continues a rough season of cancellations for the Pabst Theater and Turner Hall Ballroom. Biblical floods canceled The Faint and Zola Jesus performance in July, which was scheduled the same week a concert by Kele that had been scrapped after Visa problems prevented him from entering the country. Justin Townes Earle was booked to play Turner Hall this Monday, before he postponed his tour to enter rehab, and last week's scheduled Rodrigo y Gabriela concert at the Pabst Theater never happened either, after the group canceled their tour because of physical exhaustion.



UPDATE: Here's a message from the band:



Hello Milwaukee,

So sorry but we will not make it to Turner Hallin your fair city tonight. Ian Felice has been sick with a bad flu for the last week and a half. After a second visit to a doctor this morning, it became apparent that a night off in a hotel room wasabsolutely necessary.

Hoping this thing passes and we can get back onthat horse asap. Milwaukee, we will see you in 2011, pleaseaccept our apologies and send Ian some love.

Sincerely,

The Felice Brothers