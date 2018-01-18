Field Report Return with Their Poppiest Single Yet

It's been more than three years since Field Report released their sophomore album, Marigolden, but the wait for a followup is almost over. On March 23 they'll release their latest album Summertime Songs on Verve Forecast, and today they've shared its first single, "Never Look Back," a track that lives up to the promise of that album title. It's a bit of a departure from the band's usual, oblique folk-rock, an uptempo, extroverted heartland rock ear worm that even throws in a little vocoder for effect.

The song is streaming now on Stereogum. The band will perform at Bon Iver's For Emma: Ten Year concert at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday, Feb. 17.