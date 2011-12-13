Free Music: New Releases from KingHellBastard and Eric & Magill

It\'s only Tuesday, but it\'s already been a great week for free local music. Today the Milwaukee rap crew KingHellBastard released its latest album, The War Room, for free download and free streaming through KingHellBastard.com. The record is the celebration of \'90s hip-hop you\'d expect from KHB, but it also takes some unexpected turns, thanks to guest spots from Evan Christian, Elle Razberry and Pezzettino. Slaughterhouse rapper Joell Ortiz features on the single \"Commercial Free.\" For those who want a hard copy of the album, the group will be giving them away with admission to Jan. 28\'s release show at Mad Planet.

And yesterday, the long-distance indie-pop duo Eric & Magill released the first installment in a series of covers EPs that they\'ve been teasing for a while. Kick the Covers, Vol. 1 is posted for free streaming and download on Bandcamp, and includes covers of Shearwater\'s \"Whipping Boy\" and Faux Fir\'s \"Baggage Claim.\" That group has also released a darling video for \"You Make It So Good,\" one of the highlights from last year\'s All Those I Know.