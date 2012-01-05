Hear Some Cool Worrier Demos

<p> Worrier lays claim to one of the most singular Milwaukee releases of 2010, <em>SOURCEERrORSSPELLS</em>, an album of jumpy, polyrhythmic art-punk cryptograms. That record was distinguished by its jittery energyeach track sprung forward with plucky guitars, shouty enthusiasm and heavy-footed drums. <br /><br />It\'s a bit of a shock, then, that a trio of new tracks now streaming <a href=\"http://www.facebook.com/#%21/worryher\">on the band\'s Facebook page</a> tone down all three of those signature qualities for a softer, more restrained kind of menace. "Ghost Walking Home," "Cheap Perfume" and "Broken Glass Ceiling" are trancier than anything on <em>SOURCEERrORSSPELLS,</em> as indebted to electronic music as punk.<br /><br /> As it turns out, the tracks probably aren\'t indicative of future directions for the band. The band posted them online before their November tour, singer/guitarist Chris Bolertvky explains, "since they were a bit closer to stuff we were playing. Alas, on tour they changed yet again to much heavier versions, so now we are in the process of rerecording them in their final forms." <br /><br />The group is hoping to have the album completed by spring ("so we tell ourselves at least," Bolertvky says). In the meantime, they\'ll perform Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Cactus Club, <a href=\"http://cactusclub.dostuff.info/event/687504\">opening for Polica</a>.</p> <p><br /></p>