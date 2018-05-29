Here's The Complete 2018 Locust Street Festival Schedule

You can find music at any Milwaukee street festival, but none offer more of it than the Locust Street Festival of Music and Art, the annual Riverwest blowout featuring six stages of outdoor music (and two additional indoor ones). The festival will return for its 42nd year on Sunday, June 10, and this week it shared the complete performer lineup on its website.

Here's your stage-by-stage guide to Riverwest's big day.

Riverwest Public House Cooperative Stage (outside)

11:30 a.m. — Bootleg Bessie (outside)

12:15 p.m. — Negative/Positive (outside)

12:45 p.m. — The Mic Comedy with Dana Ehmann and Greg Bach (outside)

1:00 p.m. — Detenzione (outside)

1:45 p.m. — Loud Sun (outside)

2:30 p.m. — TAJ Raiden (outside)

3:00 p.m. — Karaoke host Morgan leads mass sing-a-long of “Don’t Stop Believin’” (outside)

3:15 p.m. — (ORB)

4:00 p.m. — Soup Moat (outside)

4:45 p.m. — Vincent Van Great (outside)

5:30 p.m. — Lady Sulfate And Her Ladies Of Leisure (outside)

6:15 p.m. — Whips (outside)

Riverwest Public House Cooperative Stage (inside)

12:00 p.m. — WMSE DJs Von Munz and Haven (inside)

4:00 p.m. — Dashcam (inside)

7:30 p.m. — The Dollhouse Show (inside)

8:00 p.m. — VoodooHoney House Band (inside)

9:00 p.m. — DJ Dripsweat (inside)

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (outside)

1:00 p.m. — Chris Haise Band

2:00 p.m. — Paladino

3:30 p.m. — Sam Llanas

5 p.m. — Joseph Huber Band

6:30 p.m. — Another One

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (inside)

1:30 p.m. — Conundrum

3:00 p.m. — Jazz Cabbage

4:30 p.m. — Reckless & Darlene

6:00 p.m. — Cullah

8:00 p.m. — Armchair Boogie

Wisconsin Veteran’s Stage

11:30 a.m. — Garlic Mustard Pickers

12:30 p.m. — Guilty

1:30 p.m. — Weary Road

2:30 p.m. — Veteran’s Showcase

3:30 p.m. — The Jeff Clair Project

4:30 p.m. — Rusty Strings

5:30 p.m. — Kharma Shotgun

Klinger’s East Stage

11:00 a.m. — Sigmund Snopek’s Beer Show

2:00 p.m. — Mahmoud Amira

3:00 p.m. — Matthew Hendricks

4:30 p.m. — The Tritonics

6:00 p.m. — Dirty Canteen

Lakefront Brewery Stage

12:30 p.m. — Lovanova

1:45 p.m. — Rocket Cat

3:00 p.m. — PrideFest Women’s Stage Collaboration

4:30 p.m. — Ruth B8r Ginsburg

5:45 p.m. — Snag

7:00 p.m. — Tigernite

The Tracks Tavern Stage

11:30 a.m. — Keith Pulvermacher

2:30 p.m. — Katzsass

5:30 p.m. — Chicken Wire Empire