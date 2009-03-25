Ida Maria's "Fortress" Hits States

It's been over a year since Ida Maria's ferociously terse "Oh My God" raised the Internet's collective heartbeat, but it was only yesterday that the Swedish singer's debut album, Fortress Round My Heart, finally received an American release, and a digital-only one at that (hard copies of the album, with its tracklist rejiggered a la The Clash, go on sale April 14). The delayed release, which arrives well after the first-wave of Ida Maria buzz has cooled off, certainly won't help the album's sales, but with a single like thisand all the many soundtracking opportunities it presentsit probably won't matter much.

I promise to see any summer films that use this song in their trailers.