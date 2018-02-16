Immortal Girlfriend and Lorde Fredd33 Team Up For a "Black Panther"-Inspired Single

Black Panther is out today, and superhero fans are understandably stoked about the first Marvel movie with a black hero and a predominantly black creative team—not a Blade movie or an Avengers movie with a bit part for a black sidekick, but a full-on, big-budget spectacle with a largely black cast.

Even if you’re burned out on superhero movies, that’s something worth celebrating, and the NiceFM electronic duo Immortal Girlfriend are among the Milwaukee musicians feeling the excitement. The siblings teamed with New Age Narcissism rapper Lorde Fredd33 for a new single, “Midnight,” inspired by the film—a song so true to the spirit of the film, in fact, that it could easily slot right onto the movie’s official Kendrick Lamar-curated soundtrack.

"I saw an opportunity to get creative, and knew that I wanted to team up with someone on this track,” Immortal Girlfriend write. “Lorde Fredd33 was the first artist that came to mind. With the timing of the movie, and it being Black History Month it made sense. It came together rather quickly too. I took it as a sign that it needed to exist.”

You can stream the track below.