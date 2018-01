× Expand IshDARR - Photo credit: Weston Rich

We're only a few weeks into 2018, and IshDARR is already off to a fast start. Last week he released his first track of the year, "They Lost Me 2," a sequel to one of his most successful songs yet, and today IshDARR shared another stone-cold new track, "Fangs," which like its predecessor was recorded with Ish's go-to producer Canis Major.

You can stream both below.

