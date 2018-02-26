J. Cole Will Headline Summerfest on July 3

J. Cole can now add "headlining Summerfest" under "going double platinum with no features" on his list of accomplishments. The rapper will headline the festival's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 3. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 3 at noon through Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

As of now, there's no word on openers, but hey, if Cole can go double platinum without features, maybe he can sell out the American Family Insurance Amphitheater without openers. This guy loves carving his own path.