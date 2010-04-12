Jazz in the Park Unveils 2010 Lineup

Milwaukee's perennially popular free concert series Jazz in the Park announced today the lineup for its 20th season, which will include an opening week performance from one of the genre's bigger crossover successes of the past decade, The Bad Plus, the New York trio that earned attention for bold covers of unlikely songs like Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Below is the full lineup, which as usual features many Milwaukee headliners, as well as many headliners that stretch the definition of jazz (Natty Nation, for instance):

June 3 - The Bad Plus (NYC)

June 10 - Jamie Breiwick and Choir Fight (MKE)

June 17 - Reverand Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys (MKE)

June 24 - We Six (MKE)

July 1 - Natty Nation (Madison)

[July 8 - Bastille Days]

July 15 - Bonerama (New Orleans)

July 22 - The Twin Cats (Indianapolis)

July 29 - Eddie Butts Band (MKE)

August 5 - La Chazz (MKE)

August 12 - Lubriphonic (Chicago)

August 19 - Swing Nouveau (MKE)

August 26 - Tristan Royalty Squad (MKE)

September 2 - On The One (San Diego)

September 9 - Streetlife w/ Warren Weigratz (MKE)

September 16 - Nabori (MKE)

September 23 - The Tempters (MKE)

The event runs Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park. Once again this year, no carry-in alcohol will be allowed.