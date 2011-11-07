Jeff Mangum to Play the Pabst Theater

Jeff Mangum will play the Pabst Theater on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the venue announced this afternoon. The leader and sole constant of the long-dormant band Neutral Milk Hotel, Mangum is a figure of almost J.D. Salinger-esque mythical proportions in indie-rock circles, capturing the imaginations of fans who are still trying to understand why he never released a follow-up to the band\'s 1998 masterwork In the Aeroplane Over the Sea. He\'s toured and recorded only sporadically in the 13 years since that album, though his public performances have become more frequent over the last few years, and most of them have leaned heavily on Neutral Milk Hotel favorites.

Reserved-seat tickets for his Pabst show are $28.50 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at noon.