Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q will headline Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the final night of the event, Sunday, July 7, the festival announced today. "It will be the only concert in the country featuring these three rap all-stars," the festival says.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Lil Wayne has been on something of a hot streak lately. After years of label turmoil he finally released his belated fifth entry in his marquee Tha Carter series, Tha Carter V, to strong reviews. Here's guessing "Uproar" sounds amazing in that amphitheater.