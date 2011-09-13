Local Music Wrap-Up: The Cool TV, The BoDeans, Pezzettino, IfIHadAHiFi

×
Sad news for Milwaukee households without cable: The Cool TV, the motley music station where blurry performances from Electric Light Orchestra and Rod Stewart concert DVDs rubbed elbows with still-pretty-blurry videos from younger acts like Far East Movement and Ja Rule, is boxing up its Phil Collins LPs and leaving its Milwaukee apartment. Actually, it's being evicted: The Business Journal reports that Journal Broadcast Communications is suing the station for not paying its rent; the station will be replaced on channel 4.3 in October by a lifestyle network. Matt Wild has a eulogy at the A.V. Club. The station is survived by its more rural-leaning, but significantly higher-definition peer on channel 24.2, The Country Network.
Are The BoDeans without Sam Llanas still The BoDeans? Remaining BoDean Kurt Neumann hopes you'll think so. Since Llanas abruptly left the band last month in advance of an upcoming solo album (and without much in the way of an explanation), Neumann has carried on without his longtime collaborator, playing a show for an unwitting crowd at the Milwaukee County Zoo and tossing some red meat to local fans with a new Packers song, "Lambeau Let's Go."
Eccentric, Brooklyn-by-way-of-Milwaukee songwriter Margaret Stutt, better known by her stage name Pezzettino, plays a hometown gig at the Cactus Club on Friday, Sept. 16 with Vitrolum Republic and Wolfgang Schaefer. She'll be playing as a duo with The Championship's Allen Cote on bass, and teasing a new album that promises a more sinister bent. Her upcoming "dark fear concept album" Pedestrian Drama will "depart dramatically from previously released material, revealing more of her interest in experimental and classical leanings, presented with high production and interdisciplinary art," explains a press release. "The 40-minute, 4 movement expression of neurosis, anxiety, displacement, and isolation pays homage to flirtations with mental illness, winter in Brew City and it's latest Janet Zweig public art installation of the same title on Wisconsin Avenue (of which Stutt was a collaborator)." Pezzettino also recently recorded a Daytrotter session.
IfIHadAHiFi had planned to release their new Nada Surf +3 at their Sept. 24 show at the Cactus Club, but an uncleared sample has stymied those plans. The show will go on, but it will be a while before the record sees release, the band explains on their website:
And for fans of posse-cuts: local rappers Streetz -n- Young Deuces, SPEAKEasy and Maal Himself have released a new track together, "Pandemonium."
Our song "Somebody Take the Damn Money," the ballad of Harley Race and his early-80s wrestling promo placing a $25,000 bounty on Ric Flair, included samples we had snagged from the original audio of the promo. Because we are morons, it completely escaped us that the audio may be under copyright to a certain wrestling company that, in 2001, bought all of the National Wrestling Alliance's video library. Yep, the sample is under the copyright protection of the WWE. Whoops. Boy, are our faces red.The upstart Milwaukee entertainment site Do414.com is hosting a launch party at Hotel Foster on Saturday, Oct. 1 with Kane Place Record Club, The Daredevil Christopher Wright, Big Falls, No Sleep for the Bear and the Brooklyn band Chimneys.
So, while Dan leaves multiple voice mails for the licensing person at WWE, we are moving ahead with a backup plan to change the song so that it passes copyright muster. We're hatching some fun plans right now that we'll divulge once we've confirmed that they can come to fruition, but the huge drag is that this means that the song has to be remixed and remastered, and the lacquer re-cut before the vinyl can get pressed. A costly error on our part, to be sure, and it looks like it means the official release date will be pushed to sometime in January of 2012 (almost two years after Nada Surf's If I Had A Hi-Fi was released, which means that we suck at capitalizing on cheap promo).
