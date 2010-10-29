Local Music Wrap-Up: Jonathan Burks, Coo Coo Cal

×

* Compared to recent Halloweens, there's a disappointing dearth of local one-night-only tribute bands this year, but at least the Cactus Club's dependable Halloween show is returning Saturday night. This year's lineup includes members of Architects of The Aftermath and Hammered as SLAYERER, "a Slayer tribute that actually is, by definition, more than Slayer," and members of Centipedes and The Wildbirds as the AC/DC tribute Big Balls. Madison's (and as far as I know, the world's) only Celtic Frost cover band Morbid Tales is also on the bill.



* Milwaukee honky-tonk king Jonathan Burks' new album Red Pulpy Mess, his second full-length this year, is posted for free streaming and download at his Bandcamp site ahead of his release show Saturday night at Linneman's Riverwest Inn. Steve Hyden at A.V. Club Milwaukee has a spot-on review of the record, which closes with a gloriously down-and-out duet with Heidi Spencer, "Ain't Meant To Be."



* In this week's Shepherd Express I've got a profile on Eric & Magill's All I Know, a lovely record also posted for free download and streaming at Bandcamp. It's a record seeped in local music history, featuring contributions from literally dozens of members and alums of the Milwaukee music scene.



* The Elusive Parallelogram's upcoming record has a title (Modern Splendor) and a very tentative release date (next February). The group will preview some new songs at their show tonight at the Stonefly Brewery. " We're planning lotsof fun stuff, lights, projectors, etc.," the band writes. The show is $5, or $3 with a costume.



* Rapper Coo Coo Cal continues his recent prolific streak with a new single, "Where Dey Do Dat At?," one of his catchiest in a while and the first from his upcoming album Mandatory Release. It's also something of a Milwaukee pride song. JC Poppe has posted it for streaming at his Milwaukee UP blog.



* And if you're up Sunday night at 11, set your radio dial to FM 102.1, where I'll be joining Ryan Miller for his "Indie Soundcheck" program. We'll be having entirely too much fun playing spooky, spooky Halloween songs.

