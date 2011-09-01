Local Music Wrap-Up: The Wildbirds, Celebrated Workingman, Pizzle

Amid all the festivities and performances at this Saturday's Made in Milwaukee blowout in Cathedral Square Park, two bands will be celebrating album releases. The Wildbirds will be playing material from their new When I'm With My Friends EP, while The Celebrated Workingman will be offering their sophomore album Content Content for free or pay-what-you-like download.

Milwaukee rapper Pizzle enjoyed a major profile boast from his timely Packers-cheering riff on Wiz Khalifa's "Black and Yellow" with fellow local rapper Prophetic, which was ubiquitous on local radio this winter. On his new record Fame In Vain, he aims for the clubs, rapping about the high life around flossy synthesizers and Auto-Tuned choruses. The album is streaming at his website, fameinvain.com.

Following up on his 2009 debut One of None, Milwaukee rapper Pacino released his first mixtape this week, Beyond Compare: Soon You'll Understand, which you can download from his website. I've got a profile of him here.

The Dust Bowl dream-folk duo Blessed Feathers have released a new single, "Stinging Nettle, Honeysuckle," from their upcoming record From the Mouths of the Middle Class, duo Sept. 20 on Listening Party records.

The electronically inclined alternative-rock band Wamsley will release their debut EP, Light Waves and Sound, Sept. 10 at The Hamilton, a new venue at Water Street and Hamilton Ave. You can stream the release at the band's website.

Milwaukee folk-rock singer-songwriter Paul Smirl has posted Summer Blood, his first EP under the moniker Ghost of James, to Bandcamp.

And some sad news: Last week Alvis Moorer, one of the brothers who founded the long-running Milwaukee vocal group The Esquires, passed away; his funeral was held Monday and attended by longtime friend (and a very early member of the band) Harvey Scales. They band performed for decades, often around the Milwaukee area, and scored one of the bigger soul hits of 1967 with their signature song, "Get On Up."