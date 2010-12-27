Local Music Wrap-Up: Winter Break Edition

Like a good chunk of the Internet, this blog is going to go dark for a week or so. Rest assured you won't be missing much. If there were a New Release Wrap-Up tomorrow, for instance, would consist of one album: Jesse McCartney's Have It All. So I'm hoping to take a couple days off and maybe catch a screening of True Grit. In the meantime, enjoy the following recommended reading:

* Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody pays homage to some of the city's best music of the year and the platform that made hearing them easy with his list of The Best Milwaukee Bandcamp Releases of 2010.

* With the requisite caveat that I couldn't include everythingquite a few of my personal favorites didn't make the cutI rounded up some of the city's most essential albums of 2010.

* The A.V. Club Milwaukee recalls some of the city's best concerts this year and shames five of the worst as part of its year-end coverage.

* End-of-the-year album recommendations don't get much more specialized or knowledgeable than those from the DJs at WMSE. The station has compiled a massive dose of them.

* And if you're still looking for more album of the year lists, head to Letters Home From Camp, a local communal blog rich with down-to-Earth recommendations from music lovers of all stripes. A sincere thanks to site founder Matty B for hosting the site and organizing a fantastic public party last night.