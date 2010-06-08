Lollapalooza Unveils its 2010 Lineup

Lollapalooza posted its 2010 lineup today, and it's one of the music schedule's strongest, featuring some of its highest-draw headliners yet and a generous assortment of mid-level niche and indie bands. Here's how the nightly closing headliners fall; each night offers the choice between a veteran modern-rock act and a newer draw:

Friday, Aug. 8

Lady Gaga vs. The Strokes

Saturday, Aug. 9

Green Day vs. Phoenix

Sunday, Aug. 10

Arcade Fire vs. Soundgarden

Green Day, interestingly, is scheduled for the longest set of the festival, performing from 7:45 to 10 p.m.

Other draws include Metric, Spoon, The xx, Jimmy Cliff, Erykah Badu, Devo, Hot Chip, MGMT, Social Distortion, Yeasayer, Grizzly Bear, Dirty Projectors, Drive-By Truckers and Matt and Kim.