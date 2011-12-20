Looks Like WMSE is Going to Get That New Studio

WMSE announced today that it has met the $30,000 goal of its "Keep Live Music on WMSE" Kickstarter campaign, meaning the station will have the money to rebuild its aging in-house recording studio. Raising $30,000 during a competitive giving season is no small feat, so the station is celebrating with a themed "Cover Milwaukee" concert on Friday, March 30, which will feature Milwaukee bands covering the bands of Milwaukee\'s past, as well as a "a handful of Milwaukee bands reuniting to cover the best contemporary Milwaukee music." <br /><br />The lineup for the concert won\'t be announced until Tuesday, Feb. 14. Tickets are only available to supporters who pledged $15 or more to the Kickstarter campaign. If you haven\'t done that yet, you still have time: The campaign ends on 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. <a href=\"http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wmse/keep-live-music-on-wmse?ref=email\">Here\'s the link</a>; you know what to do.<br />