The Midwest Beat Get the Singles Collection They Deserve

The Midwest Beat is a difficult band to keep track of. Since issuing its debut EP in 2006, the infectious Milwaukee/Madison garage-pop group has been relentlessly prolific, releasing a torrent of albums, EPs, singles and cassette splits, through nearly a dozen different labels (some of them with barely any web presence). For those who haven't been able to keep up, though, the group has compiled its 2005-2011 singles on the new Singles LP, released through Italy's Wild Honey Records in time for their upcoming European tour. It's as good of an introduction to the group's fast and blissfully jangly rock 'n' roll as anything they've put out.

Lest The Midwest Beat's discography become too tidy, though, the band has also released two new singles on two other labels. "Apology Accepted" is out now on Certified PR Records, while "Blue Tippecanoe" is available through Sound Asleep Records. Both are streaming at the group's Bandcamp page.

Some of these releases may or may not be available for purchase when the group plays a "Europe send-off party" show on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Circle-A Cafe with openers The Wemmers.