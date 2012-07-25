Milwaukee Concert Photographers Show Off Their Work

As the local music scene enjoys boom times, Milwaukee photographers have stayed busy documenting many of the concerts that now proliferate the city; the result has been a golden age not just for live music, but also for local concert photography. Many of the city\'s most prominent concert photographers will display their work this week at the Open MiKE space in the Plankinton Arcade of the Grand Avenue Mall. The exhibit, The First Three Songs, will spotlight seven area concert-capturers, including several house photographers for the Pabst Theater Foundation, and the works of Wisconsin-born, Seattle-based photog Marianne Spellman. <br /><br />It\'ll be open tonight, Wednesday, July 25, from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as Friday, July 27, from 5 to 10 p.m. as part of gallery night. If there\'s enough interest, that two-night run may be extended, according to the event\'s <a href=\"https://www.facebook.com/events/482655151745525/\">Facebook page</a>. <a href=\"http://midwesteditorialphoto.wordpress.com/2012/07/18/photo-exhibit-the-first-three-songs/\">Troy Freund</a> has more details and information on contributing photographers.<br /><br /><br />