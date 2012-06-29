(Most of) The Burnhearts Pabst Street Party Lineup Announced

Organizers of tomorrow\'s fifth annual Burnhearts Pabst Street Party have been mum on this year\'s music lineup, perhaps trusting that the party\'s tradition of strong headliners speaks for itself, but this morning, with just over 24 hours until the event begins, they announced most of the lineup on Facebook: <br /><br />Dick Satan Trio 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.<br />Hugh Bob and the Hustle 2 - 3 p.m.<br />[Super awesome mystery band] 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.<br />Juniper Tar 5 - 6 p.m.<br />Extra Crispy Brass Band 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.<br /><br />We are very excited for the super awesome mystery band.<br /><br />Once again, there will also be live art, ample beer, food from Bay View staples Classic Slice, Honey Pie and Hector\'s, and a significantly expanded craft fair curated by Cortney Heimerl. For a complete list of vendors, visit <a href=\"https://www.facebook.com/events/239071236206512/?ref=ts\">the event\'s Facebook page</a>.<br />