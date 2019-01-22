Mott The Hoople Will Play Their First U.S. Show in 45 Years in Milwaukee in April

Mott The Hoople fans could be forgiven for assuming the band would never play Milwaukee. Since releasing their last album in 1974, the legendary glam rock band has played reunion shows only sporadically, and never outside of Europe. But this spring the band will tour the United States for the first time in 45 years, and that eight-date tour will kick off in Milwaukee on April 1 at the Miller High Life Theatre.

According to a press release, “The tour, featuring core ‘74 members Ian Hunter, Ariel Bender and Morgan Fisher, celebrates the 45th anniversary of their famous 1974 U.S. tour, as well as the original release of The Hoople and Live, the final albums of the classic Mott The Hoople era.”

The band's original bassist, Pete Overend Watts, and drummer, Dale “Buffin” Griffin, passed away in 2017 and 2016, respectively, and keyboardist Mick Ralphs is no longer able to tour with the band because of health issues, so this tour will join veteran members Hunter, Bender and Fisher with James Mastro (guitar, saxophone, mandolin), Steve Holley (drums, backing vocals), Mark Bosch (guitar), Paul Page (bass) and Dennis Dibrizzi (keyboards, backing vocals).

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.