Mumford & Sons Are Coming to the Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee's new Bucks arena continues to rope in big shows for its inaugural year. Hard-strumming folk revivalists Mumford & Sons are the latest big get for the FIserve Forum, which will host the band on March 31, 2019, as part of their just-announced tour behind their upcoming album Delta. The show is being presented by the Pabst Theater Group.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at this link. Fans can also register for a pre-sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. here. They must register by Monday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. to access that sale.

Produced by Paul Epworth, the new Mumford & Sons album will come out Nov. 16 through Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records. You can stream its uplifting lead single "Guiding Light" below.