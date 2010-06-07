New Release Wrap-Up: A Busy Week

Bionic, Christina Aguilera's first new album in four years, is the new release most likely to top the sales charts, but there are plenty of other new discs sharing shelf space with hers this week. Here's a run down of some of the more high-profile:

* The Roots hip themselves to this whole "indie-rock" thing all the cool rappers are tweeting about on their ninth studio album, How I Got Over, which features samples and guest spots from Joanna Newsom, Monsters of Folk and members of the Dirty Projectors. Expect this one to turn your favorite online music-discussion forum into a war zone for the better part of the week.

* Blitzen Trapper's sprawling, accessible and mighty charming Destroyer of the Void should win this rising Portland folk-rock troupe even more converts.

* Believe it or not, Lil Jon has never released a solo album until now. His long delayed solo debut Crunk Juice finally drops today, sans its first intended single, "Snap Yo Fingers"which makes sense, considering that song was released over four years ago.

* It went on sale early digitally after a rampant leak, but Crystal Castles' excellent sophomore record (another self-titled one) hits physical stores this week.

* The punk band fans love to describe as so much more than just a punk band, Against Me! has a new record, White Crosses, produced by Butch Vig.

* One of the loudest of the Americana-leaning indie bands, Delta Spirit releases a new disc called History From Below.

* Nada Surf releases one of the rare worthwhile cover albums, If I Had a Hi-Fi, which flaunts an excellent version of Depeche Mode's "Enjoy the Silence."

* Ratatat's LP4 does indeed sound like what you'd expect the fourth Ratatat LP.

* It's fun to picture the quirk-rock fan on a budget torn between picking up Hot Hot Heat's new Future Beeds or Tokyo Police Club's Champ.

* Is there a more fitting title for a Plies album than Goon Affiliated?

* Jewel's got a new one, Sweet and Wild, which finds the former folkie again in country-pop mode.

* Hanson has a new one, too.