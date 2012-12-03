Northern Room, The Delta Routine to Headline Pablove 4

Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms' tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz's Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed some of the city's most successful acts from the '90s, including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Castelaz returns each year to host the annual Pablove benefit concert, which hosts bands from the Milwaukee music scene's past and present.

This year's just-announced lineup will include a reunion performance from Northern Room, an alternative-rock band that laid clear its arena ambitions before breaking up in 2008, and sets from The Delta Routine, Kane Place Record Club and The Championship. It'll take place on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $25 VIP, and $10 for kids 12 and under. They go on sale Friday, Dec. 7 at noon.