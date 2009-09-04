Radio Monday

FM 102.1 is counting down the best alternative music of the decade this Labor Day weekend, so I'll be doing my semi-regular Sunday guest appearance on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program on Monday night this week instead. It's been a busy week in the music world, so we should have plenty to discuss.

If you haven't caught Ryan's show lately, you're missing a great selection of recent music that in the past week has included songs like:

Island, IS - Volcano Choir

Seven - Fever Ray

Wicked Blood - Sea Wolf

Last Dance - Raveonettes

French Navy - Camera Obscura

All Is Love - Karen O & The Kids

It Ain't Gonna Save Me - Jay Reatard

These Are My Twisted Words - Radiohead

Silver Trembling Hands - Flaming Lips

Kiss With A Fist - Forence And The Machine

True Stories - Datarock

Say Please - Monsters Of Folk

Sick Muse - Metric

Got Nuffin - Spoon

Two Weeks - Grizzly Bear

Lisztomania - Phoenix

I'm also excited for a best-of-the-decade countdown that has the added suspense of not being able to end in Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." My guess is a Green Day song is number one, but we'll find out this weekend.