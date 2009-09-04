Radio Monday

FM 102.1 is counting down the best alternative music of the decade this Labor Day weekend, so I'll be doing my semi-regular Sunday guest appearance on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program on Monday night this week instead. It's been a busy week in the music world, so we should have plenty to discuss.
If you haven't caught Ryan's show lately, you're missing a great selection of recent music that in the past week has included songs like:
Island, IS - Volcano Choir
Seven - Fever Ray
Wicked Blood - Sea Wolf
Last Dance - Raveonettes
French Navy - Camera Obscura
All Is Love - Karen O & The Kids
It Ain't Gonna Save Me - Jay Reatard
These Are My Twisted Words - Radiohead
Silver Trembling Hands - Flaming Lips
Kiss With A Fist - Forence And The Machine
True Stories - Datarock
Say Please - Monsters Of Folk
Sick Muse - Metric
Got Nuffin - Spoon
Two Weeks - Grizzly Bear
Lisztomania - Phoenix
I'm also excited for a best-of-the-decade countdown that has the added suspense of not being able to end in Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." My guess is a Green Day song is number one, but we'll find out this weekend.