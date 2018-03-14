Riverwest Public House Celebrates 7 Years With a Party and a Benefit Concert for Itself

One of the only cooperatively owned bars in the country, Riverwest Public House will celebrate its seventh anniversary on Saturday, March 17 with a party featuring pizza, cake, DJs, a pinata and games—basically all the traditional birthday party trappings, except for a bar instead of a kid. Consider it an alternative for bar-goers looking to avoid the usual crush of green beer and leprechaun costumes on St. Patrick's Day, and also a reminder to patronize a community business that's been quite candid about needing a little support right now.

In keeping with its commitment to transparency, last month the the Public House's board updated members about what it deemed "a dire financial situation," explaining quite bluntly that the bar is broke and insolvent. The bar is currently accepting donations and repeating the plea it made last year: If you enjoy the venue and what it stands for, please visit a little more often. Bring a friend. Renew your membership. Host a meeting or event at the venue. Remember that the Public House depends on community support to keep going.

In addition to its usual lineup of concerts, potlucks, karaoke nights and social justice gatherings this month, the Public House will also hold a two-day benefit for itself on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31. The lineup includes Rizenhower the Grey Poupon, The Unscripted, Anthony Deutsch, Many Cappelman, Let Charlie Name Us, Punk Guilt, Victims of Symmetry, River Rats, and Clover. Cover is $5 each night.

You can find the Public House's complete event listings on its Facebook page.