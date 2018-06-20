SITE 1A Reopens This Weekend With a Show from Major Lazer's Jillionaire

Here’s an example of a business making the best of a bad situation. When a We Energies steam pipe burst last month at the Third Ward’s Broken Bat Brewery, the brewery wasn’t the only business so badly damaged it had to close for a while. The dance club SITE 1A was similarly put out of commission.

In an email to patrons this week announcing its impending reopening, the club described the toll:

Final venue assessments revealed significant and irreversible damages to a long list of critical infrastructures including: flooring, plumbing, soda lines, sound-system, LED wall and other video & lighting components, electrical areas, paint on virtually every wall in the venue, tiling, custom woodwork, furniture, and other aesthetic areas throughout the space.

The club says it has used the bad news as an excuse to upgrade. As part of their rebuild, they’ve expanded their VIP platforms, installed new flooring, renovated their bathrooms with new amenities, upgraded their sound, light and video production systems and given their aesthetic a bit of a makeover as well.

SITE 1A will reopen this Friday with a show from Jillionaire, of Major Lazer, which will be followed by a show from Mr. New York on Saturday. It may be worth noting that Jillionaire will be in town the same night that his Major Lazer bandmate Diplo is doing a free show at the Summerfest grounds.

More information about the event is available on the show's Facebook page.