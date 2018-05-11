Summerfest Announces More Than a Dozen More Performers, Including Big Boi

Each year Summerfest makes a big splash by announcing the bulk of its side-stage headliners in one big announcement, and this year's certainly didn't disappoint. But as anybody who follows the festival knows, additional headliners are always announced after the fact, too, and this year the festival has quite a few late additions to its schedule to share.

Today the festival touted more than a dozen more acts that'll be gracing its stages, including Third Eye Blind, Jukebox The Ghost, All American Rejects, Lucky Boys Confusions, The Wallflowers, Jack & Jack, The Wailers, Midland, Jonathan Davis of Korn, Belly, In Real Life, Drax Project, The Sisterhood, Becca Mancari, The New Power Generation, Logan Henderson and Dorothy.

And there was big news from the American Family Insurance Amphitheater side, too: Big Boi from OutKast has been announced as the opener for The Weeknd's Saturday, July 7 show.