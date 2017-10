× Expand The Record Company

Because the hundred or so grounds stage headliners Summerfest announced last month weren't enough, today the festival announced six more: X Ambassadors, Chris Isaak, KT Tunstall, Eric Hutchinson, The Record Company and Willy Porter will all headline the festival as well. Dates, stages and start times have yet to be announced.

This year's Sumemrfest runs June 29-July 10, with a day off on Monday, July 4.