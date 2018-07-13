Summerfest Attendance Fell By 8% This Year

× Expand Photo credit: Summerfest

If you noticed that the crowds are Summerfest were a little thinner than usual this year, it wasn't an illusion. This morning Summerfest released its annual attendance numbers, and they're quite a bit lower than we're used to seeing from Milwaukee's signature music festival: 766,192, a considerable drop from last year's tally of 831,769.

In a press release the festival touts that number despite "three days of excessive heat warnings over 100 degrees and two days with rain," though it should be noted those heat warnings were "feels like" temperatures, not actual temps.

While that nearly 8% drop in attendance is sure to turn some heads, final head count isn't everything: The festival was a delight to attend this year, in part because it was less crowded some nights. A drop was probably inevitable after the massive marketing campaign surrounding last year's Summerfest 50 celebration, too.

The complete press release from Summerfest is below.